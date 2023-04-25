A new village picnic area was officially opened last week.

The picnic area in Station Road, Barkston, was officially unveiled on Friday (April 21) together with an information board.

Barkston and Syston Parish Council acquired the former “derelict” land over a year ago from Lincolnshire County Council.

Left to right: Councillor Maryan Nussey, councillor Peter Connor, Alan Card, Tony Hine, Alan Rowell, Malcolm Hall, and Grantham College students Bethany and Abbie. Photo: Malcolm Hall

Malcolm Hall, clerk of the parish council, said: “It went very well.

“It didn’t rain, which was good. Parish councillors were there and the board was received very well.

“It has been open for some time now, but it is a good view and makes for a calm spot.”

Councillor Maryan Nussey said a few words before the area’s board was officially unveiled.

The board created by Grantham College students. Photo: Malcolm Hall

Malcolm added: “She outlined the lead up to turning a derelict piece of land into the smart area it is now, and enhanced by the new information board.

“She thanked the students and their tutor from Grantham College, Dave Thomas, for their efforts in coming up with a variety of designs.

“It was quite a difficult task to choose the one now installed.”

Two Grantham College students were in attendance at the ceremony.

Graphic design students from the college were asked to create the board for the area.