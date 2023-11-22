New pilates studio to open next year in Bottesford
A new pilates studio is set to open next year.
Flow Reformer Pilates Studio will open in Queen Street, Bottesford on January 1, 2024, in the former site of the Bottesford Coffee Shop.
Owner Becki Louise, 44 and who lives in Bingham, has a “passion for pilates” and “promises to be a hub of strength, flexibility and community connection”.
She said: “I believe that reformer pilates is one of the most effective, enjoyable, and beneficial forms of exercise available.
"It's a low impact workout that can help you improve your strength, flexibility, balance, and coordination.
“Reformer pilates is also a great way to reduce stress, improve your posture, and rehabilitate."
At 37, Becki pursued her love for fitness and trained to become a fitness instructor, personal trainer and then a pilates and reformer pilates instructor.
Over the last seven years, she has held community and online classes, as well as navigating challenges through lockdown.
Now she is embarking on a new journey with her new studio.
She envisions the studio to be a “friendly and supportive place” where people can socialise and enjoy “top quality reformer pilates”.