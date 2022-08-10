A new play area in Wyndham Park in Grantham is finally open after original opening date was delayed.

The park was originally due to open on Sunday, July 17, however due to a supplier issue the council delayed the opening date.

The play area finally opened this week.

The new play area is open in Wyndham Park. (58568401)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: "The new play area has been exceptionally busy.

"We knew it would be popular so we're very pleased to be in a position to open it up to youngsters ahead of an official re-opening event.

"It’s great to see how much this project means to so many people, with the bonus of some superb weather for families to explore what’s been installed.

"The colourful new play equipment was chosen with input from the families who will be using it, and is in Wyndham Park thanks to the FCC Communities Foundation, a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects.

"We will also be putting information boards in place very soon and arranging the official launch event, so watch this space for more news."

The FCC Communities Foundation awarded a £54,000 grant to help SKDC renovate the park after plans were announced in 2021 to improve the play area.