A new play area has officially been opened at the town's Green-Flag award winning park.

The new facilities at Wyndham Park, funded by a £54,500 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation, was officially opened by South Kesteven District Council chairman Councillor Helen Crawford.

The senior play area, one of two dedicated apparatus areas, is at the lower end of the open playing field and features equipment that the community told SKDC it would like to see.

Guests in attendance at the opening. Photo: SKDC (62232558)

At the opening, Coun Crawford said: "This project offers a safe space, multiple activities, and health benefits for visitors to our park.

“It was made possible through partnership funding from the FCC Communities Foundation, confirming the drive and commitment of both the FCC and SKDC to provide inclusive spaces for the community to enjoy.

“We would like to thank the FCC for their incredible input into Wyndham Park and the wider community.

Children enjoying swinging from the new equipment. Photo: SKDC (62232612)

“The council would also like to thank the team at play areas specialists Sutcliffe and EKM Ltd for completing the installation and further offer praise to the Wyndham Park Forum and SKDC staff members who have contributed to this wonderful project.”

Although the official opening was delayed from last year, the equipment has been in use for children since the autumn.

SKDC's Chairman Councillor Helen Crawford officially opened the play area with a speech (Pictured with Councillor Adam Stokes). Photo: SKDC (62232593)

The work included refurbishing an existing slide, removing remaining equipment, installation of safety surfacing and new play equipment including a 30m zipwire, double bay swing, a roundabout suitable for disability access, a climbing frame and an agility trail.

Ian Simmons, chair of the Wyndham Park Forum volunteer group, said: “We were delighted when we were given the opportunity to be involved with the application process last year, allowing us to contribute £500 in third party match funding – an important component of the grant application.

Youngsters from The National School enjoying the roundabout. Photo: SKDC (62232641)

“The new playground has proved to be extremely popular, which shows how much it is enjoyed.”

The FCC communities foundation, who funded the grant, is a a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

The new apparatus proved very popular. Photo: SKDC (62232587)

Cheryl Raynor, grant manager at FCC Communities Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have supported the Council in bringing this project to fruition.

"This is an important facility for the local children, and we are pleased to see it open and available to use.”

Children enjoying climbing on the new play area. Photo: SKDC (62232570)

The investment into the play area forms part of SKDC's programme of restoration and refurbishment in the park during the past five years.