Children are delighted with their school's newly-refurbished playground.

The playground at Long Bennington Church of England Academy was closed for five weeks as it underwent a total transformation, installing new play areas and equipment.

It is hoped that the new design will promote physical activity and make the school yard a place where children can enjoy playing.

New play equipment at Long Bennington Primary School. L-R Petra Thompson 9, Jessie Smith 9, Emily Philipson 8. (60516931)

Headteacher David Nicholson, said: "We wanted to encourage active play and we have already seen massive benefits.

"The children are already more physically active at playtime and they're enjoying being outside with their friends.

"It's been overwhelmingly positive [the reaction]. The children enjoyed seeing the progress as they came into school each morning and they couldn't wait to get out there and playing, they've absolutely loved it.

"From the school community too, we've had lots of positive comments from the parents, grandparents and even people walking past school who say how nice it is to see the students out playing."

New play equipment at Long Bennington Primary School. L-R William Ward 8, Georgie Coomber 8, Seraphina Lawrence 8. (60516932)

Based on feedback from students about what they wanted to see, the new playground features a dedicated area for football and basketball as well as climbing frames, table-tennis tables, gym equipment and new playground markings for games such as hopscotch.

Also built was a shelter where children can take quiet time away from noisier areas of the playground.

Long Bennington Church of England Academy, Class 1&2. (60568062)

Mr Nicholson explained what the playground was like for students before the refurbishment.

"It was very plain, there wasn't a great amount for them to do," he said.

"There were a lot of areas they couldn't access because it was just too muddy and wet.

"We also found that the children just spent a lot of time stood around doing nothing and we had to really encourage them to play.

"Now there is a lot more self-initiated play, they're out there and busy all of the time which was our aim right back at the start.

"When we look at it now, we have definitely achieved our vision."

Long Bennington Church of England Academy, Class 1&2. (60568063)

The project was a joint effort between the school and the Friends of School Association. Design and installation of the new play area and equipment was handled by The Playground Company.

The playground was designed over a period of several months while the school gathered feedback from school trustees and the children to work out what would work best for them.

Works to install the playground took roughly five weeks to complete.