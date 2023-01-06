A new political group has become the largest opposition party on South Kesteven District Council – and all are from the Stamford and Bourne areas.

The Democratic Independents group is led by Councillor Philip Knowles and is comprised of Liberal Democrats and Independents from Bourne and Stamford.

The new group overtakes the Alliance SK group as the official opposition to South Kesteven District Council.

Councillor Phil Knowles (57987161)

The group's other members are Councillors Richard Cleaver (deputy leader), Harrish Bisnauthsing, Paul Fellows, Anna Kelly, Murray Turner – who represents the Folkingham area Toller ward – and Amanda Wheeler.

In a statement announcing the formation, Coun Knowles said: “I am proud to have been elected the leader of the Democratic Independents Group.

“We are the major opposition group, challenging the Conservative administration. The group consists of Independent and Liberal Democrat councillors dedicated to serving the people across the district.”

A report on the revised political balance, which could include changes to committee membership, will come to a full council meeting on January 26.

The Conservatives have a large majority in South Kesteven with a total of 37 councillors.

There are two Labour, three Alliance SK and six other independent councillors sitting at this time.