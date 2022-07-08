A new president has taken up his position at the Sunrise Rotary Club of Grantham.

President Irvin Metcalf was presented with the official chain of office by outgoing president Kevin Hale.

Irvin congratulated Kevin on a successful year in his role, pointing to the many projects the club has been involved in within the community, including the Tess project, litter picking, bulb planting, supporting The Grantham Passage, and the various fundraising events that have supported Ukranian people moving into the area.

President Irvin Metcalf, left, was presented with the official chain of office by outgoing president Kevin Hale. (57845023)

Irvin said: "To be president of a small but very active and flexible Rotary club is both an honour and a privilege.

"We are actively seeking new members to invigorate us with new ideas and skills so we would love to meet and talk to you about how Rotary can help you to Do Good in our communities while having some fun and making new friends. So please give us a call on 07969 690 346 or email granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com

New president of the Sunrise Rotary Club of Grantham Irvin Metcalf. (57845025)

"I look forward to my year in office, with the help of my fellow Rotarians and friends to serve our communities both locally and internationally."