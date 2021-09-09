A version of the RAF's new Protector aircraft has taken to the UK skies as part of preparations for its newly-announced permanent arrival at RAF Waddington.

Protector is an autonomous aircraft, remotely piloted, which can fly for 40 hours and is due to go into service in 2024.

The UK has ordered 16 Protectors from General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) which, it has now been confirmed, will be based at RAF Waddington the RAF’s ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) hub.

The version seen in flight above RAF Waddington is a pre-production example of the drone known as SkyGuardian.

.@RAFWaddington set to benefit from £94m investment to prepare for arrival of new fleet of 16 Protector Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), includes new Protector International Training Centre #NextGenRAF #SecuringTheSkies #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/ZAvtVJctV7 — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) September 9, 2021

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was at RAF Waddington to see the drone. He said: "Today marks a huge milestone in the Protector programme, bringing us one step closer to delivering this world-leading capability to the RAF."

RAF Waddington has been selected as the home of the 16 Protectors plus the Protector International Training Centre and will receive a £94 million investment into infrastructure improvements to assist with housing the aircraft.

Mr Wallace added: "This £94 million investment cements RAF Waddington’s place as the UK’s ISTAR hub, ensuring our Protector fleet can operate safely and effectively for many years to come."

Cementing its place as the RAF’s intelligence hub, @BWallaceMP has announced that @RAFWaddington will benefit from £94-million investment and has been selected to be the home of the Protector International Training Centre. @ChiefofAirStaff @mod_dio



👉https://t.co/eHcrzCwJ6T pic.twitter.com/SPokDrNkuF — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 9, 2021

A new campus will be established at RAF Waddington and contracts will be awarded in the coming months for improvements at the base.

The campus will feature new Single Living Accommodation for Protector ground crews, a hangar, office facilities, a new road to the Protector area of RAF Waddington and a new taxiway.

Currently operating as SkyGuardian, the aircraft has undertaken a number of sorties showcasing its capabilities while also providing key information for personnel at RAF Waddington preparing for the aircraft’s permanent arrival

When it enters RAF service it will be known as Protector.

Chief of the air staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said: "The Protector aircraft is a huge leap forward in performance and autonomous technology. It can fly for 40 hours anywhere in the world, providing critical surveillance and precision strike to protect the UK and our allies.

"As the lead customer for this aircraft, I am delighted the Royal Air Force is once again at the cutting edge of air power innovation."

Protector will be able to fly in non-segregated civil airspace, that means in normal airspace alongside commercial aircraft. It allows the drone to be guided to respond rapidly to deliver military missions and support to civil authorities, including search and rescue.

While in the UK, pilots from GA-ASI have been operating the aircraft.

The Times reports that once in service Protector will be remotely flown by two pilots and a mission intelligence co-ordinator.