A recycling company is creating 50 jobs with an expansion of its facility near Grantham.

Mid Uk Recycling Ltd has opened a 'state of the art' dry mixed recycling facility at its site on the Copper Hill Trading Estate at Barkston Heath, Ancaster.

Mid Uk's parent company, Beauparc Utility Group, says the new facility is now operational and with leading technology and equipment is able to provide better plastic recycling and sustainable solutions for plasterboard, tubs and trays, glass and residual waste which is engineered into a renewable fuel source and used within cement kilns for energy or at domestic combined heat and power plants.

Mid Uk Recycling's new dry mixed recycling facility at Barkston Heath. (47875018)

Chris Mountain, Beauparc’s renewable energy director, says the site is so technologically advanced it has changed the whole face of the recycling industry. He said: “We’re very proud of the site, it provides our UK business with new solutions for managing waste and further enhances the reuse of material and boosts the local and national circular economy.

"I often show people around and they can’t believe it’s a recycling facility. We have the latest mobile equipment, the environment is clean, bright and much like any other manufacturing facility.

"The most significant uplift is the creation of new career opportunities for local people. Commissioning of the new plant means we are looking to recruit drivers, machine operators, production operatives, engineers and shovel and telehandler drivers.”

Mid UK Ltd says it anticipates employing a further 50 staff once the new facility is fully operational.

Beauparc’s director of logistics and operations Eamonn Hanley said: "We have worked with equipment suppliers from all over the world and developed our own machinery through R&D projects and it’s all come together here in Barkston.”

Anybody interested in career opportunities with the business can visit www.midukrecycling.co.uk or call 01400 273888.