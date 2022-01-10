A new Nepalese and Indian restaurant hosted its grand opening this weekend in the town centre.

Namaste Dining, based in London Road, Grantham, welcomed customers for its opening night yesterday evening.

Krishna Gurung is one of five partners that run the Nepalese and Indian restaurant, who have a combined 60 plus years of experience in Nepalese and Indian cuisine.

Namaste Dining hosted over 80 guests at its grand opening. (54174900)

Krishna explained that the opening night "was a great success" and that they have already received some "wonderful comments".

The five partners took over the space formerly occupied by Grantham Tandoori,

He explained that all of he partners live in Grantham with their families, adding "Grantham is our home".

Krishna continued: "We took over Grantham Tandoori, [which was] ran by our friends, as they moved on to other projects, which came to amazing opportunity to us.

"We did our grand opening on Sunday in the presence of mayor and mayoress with 80 other guests. All guests were welcomed by a Gurkha Piper.

"We have already received wonderful comments which have really inspired us to serve more."

Grantham Tandoori head chef Ramu Kandel, who has 25 years experience in kitchen, will be working with Namaste Dining.

The restaurant's head chef and visionary is Prakash KC, who has worked as a chef for around 30 years in locations such as, Nepal, Hong Kong, London, Manchester and recently in Leicester.

Krishna said: "Prakash also participated in many chef competitions and has worked with celebrated chefs in his career.

"Prakash had been commuting to Leicester everyday for his job. However, he had a dream to open his own restaurant in Grantham."

Prakash then shared his idea to Krishna, a family man whose son goes to Priory Ruskin and plays football for Barrowby FC. Krishna, who will work as general manager at Namaste Dining, says he is "friendly, customer-focused and caring".

Sanjaya Shrestha is Tandoori chef and has been working with Prakash for over 12 years. Krishna describes him as "hard working", a "team player" and as an "energetic" person who is passionate about food.

Himal Hamal is another partner, who has experience in both the kitchen and front house in Nepal , Portugal and UK. Krishna said: "He is a creative and love to bring new tastes in starters".

Bishawas Gurung is front house manager, described by Krishna as "friendly" and always ready to give extra care to customers", having worked previously as a waiter and manager.

Namaste Dining are running an offer for all Journal readers until the end of February.

Mention “Grantham Journal grand opening Namaste Dining” to get 30% off on food only when dining in, with booking essential.

Namaste Dining is based in London Road. (54174903)

