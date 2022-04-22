A new roller skating group has been set up to help people get active and meet new friends.

Sarah Page and Selina Hitch came up with the idea for Skate Crashers of Grantham, a roller skating group that meets at Wyndham Park.

After starting last week, the group gives people a chance to get out, meet new people and have a skate about.

Members of the new group, Grantham Crashers (56210108)

The group meets most nights at 7:30pm, so if someone can't make a certain night there will always be another night they can join in.

Whether you are old or young, a beginner or a pro, everyone is welcome to bring their roller skates and have a go.

The group hopes that one day the council can fund a skate area for the group.

Selina said: "It's for people that feel they have no one and need to get out, they are welcome to join to have conversations, have a laugh and if they have any worries they can confide in any of us who they feel comfortable with.

"It would be amazing to have a roller world for young teenagers, somewhere to go off the streets as there is nothing for them."

More information on the group can be found on it's Facebook group Grantham Crashers at https://www.facebook.com/groups/483428866781950