A new president has been announced for the Rotary Club, who will be following in his father's footsteps.

Peter Chalk has taken over as the 91st president of the Rotary Club of Grantham.

He first joined the club in 2013, and his father Reverend Frank Chalk was the club's 41st president, 50 years ago.

Left to right: Past President Rod Tyler handing the Chain of Office to Peter Chalk (50612792)

Peter has decided that the president's charities for this year will be Versus Arthritis and the MS Society, each chosen for a specific reason.

His two sisters, one sadly now deceased, suffered with extremely bad rheumatoid arthritis from their teenage years and had to endure numerous replacement joints and fusions over the years.

Cheryl, Peter's surviving sister, is hoping to attended Rotary functions throughout the year to show support for her brother.

Peter added: "The MS Society has been chosen as my Mother suffered with Multiple Sclerosis most of her life but she would not give into it.

"She never went into a wheelchair. In later life her only concession was a walker as an aid."

In addition to his support for these charities, Peter is also heavily involved with Harlaxton Church where he is a churchwarden and lay chair of the local deanery.

Peter works at Peter Chalk & Co, and in his spare time is involved in several sports clubs and associations, including the Harlaxton Cricket Club, Grantham & Melton Cricket Association, Grantham & District Table Tennis League and the Harlaxton Sports and Social Club.

He added: "Finding time for Rotary is going to be difficult but I will, as I believe my role of President for the club is an extreme honour and I certainly hope that I can do it justice."