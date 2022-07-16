The new president of a Rotary club is set for his second term, after the first was restricted by the pandemic.

Tony Walker was handed the chains by outgoing President of the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven Sue Kinder, and has discussed his time as a Rotarian in the United Arab Emirates, as well as his plans for the club.

His chosen charity for his year in office is the Lincs & Notts Air ambulance, and he has already been in discussions with other Rotary clubs on how the club can support people in Ukraine who are suffering as a result of the on-going conflict there.

Tony has lived in Grantham for five years, and is originally from Nottingham.

He said: “I was president in 2019 to 2020, and unfortunately it was during the Covid situation which didn’t help matters and we weren’t able to do very much. I was quite honoured that they asked me to stand again, but then several of our members have done more than one stint.

“One of the things that I want to try and do is to increase membership because a lot of people, I’m surprised, don’t really understand what Rotary is about.

“I’ve had people say ‘you’re like the masons’ and I say no, we’re nothing like the masons. Even people’s perceptions of the masons is not really correct anyway, as they say it's a secret society, but it’s not, it’s a society with secrets.

“What I want to do is increase membership, not just that, but bring in some young blood. I know a lot of people think that it’s an organisation for old fuddy duddies. If you look at the figures, possibly this may seem true because the average age of our club is over 60, but you can join.

“What I want to do is approach schools and some of the colleges, so people can start the process and join and help. We’re open to everyone."

The club also offers corporate membership, meaning businesses can join and the membership can be used by certain designated members within the organisation.

There is also the Interact and Rotaract, which are both designed to get more young people and professionals involved in Rotary.

Tony said: "I was invited to join many moons ago in Bahrain, funnily enough. In those days, they had a rule which said you can’t have people from the same occupation in a club and there was somebody already in the club that objected because I was representing Kodak and they were representing Agfa, who are big competitors in the photographic world, so I had to wait many years before I could actually join, but those rules have changed now. They’re not as strict anymore, that was in the mid 70s!”

Tony was in Bahrain for a long time, and was originally posted out there when serving in the air force until Britain withdrew from east of Suez in the 1970s.

He continued: “When British Forces left, my time was up so I decided to stay there and set up my own business. My hobbies, funnily enough, were photography and sailing, and I ended up setting up a film processing lab and selling boats. My hobbies became my business. I represented British companies, American companies. It was fun, I enjoyed it.

"I went from Bahrain to California in the USA and then after about four years there, I can spend hours talking about what happened there, but I enjoyed it, then I left and came back to the UK briefly and was offered a job in Egypt. The reason I seem to go back to the Middle East is because I speak Arabic, which proved very useful for certain companies."

Tony was in Bahrain for 20 years, USA for four, Egypt for eight, then Moscow for 18 months, before being offered a job in Dubai.

He said: "That’s when I rejoined Rotary. It was a whole different ball game there, because Dubai is an expensive place. When we had a raffle, one of the prizes was a Rolls Royce car, but the car was given to us at cost and we had to sell tickets to reach that cost and anything over that was profit. It was very interesting and we thoroughly enjoyed it."

Tony is hoping to support a Rotary programme called TradeAid, which helps people in developing nations to start their own trade business by providing the initial tools or equipment. Rotary is hoping to send some TradeAid boxes to Ukraine.

Tony said: “We had a member who was in Kenya, he said that he needed a shirt fixing and apparently when he went to this little shop in the village, they fixed it and saw that the box had a TradeAid logo on it and he let us know recently so we know it works. It's nice to know you make a difference."

When asked what he would say to anyone thinking of joining Rotary, Tony said: “You will be very welcome. We have three clubs here, obviously we would like to have members in our club, however, the three clubs meet at different times, so it should suit somebody.

“If anyone would like to, they can come along as a guest and see what we do. If they have something of interest that they want to talk about, they’re welcome to do that, if they are doing some kind of project. If you want to do good and help people, then we are the way to do it.”

