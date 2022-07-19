Rotarian Jerry Seaman has taken over the reins as president of the Rotary Club of Grantham and it promises to be a year with a difference as Jerry lives in Chicago - the birthplace of Rotary International.

Over the next year, Jerry will be leading the club from Chicago on Zoom (which the club adopted during the height of the pandemic) and, periodically, here in person.

Jerry is married to Patricia Vilches and lives with their two sons in downtown Chicago. He and his wife are both academics and first came to Grantham in the late 1990s to teach in the summer programme at Harlaxton College.

A decade and a half later, they found themselves leading the college and living on the grounds for a period of six years. It was during that time that they became involved with the Rotary Club of Grantham and haven't looked back.

Jerry and Patsi (58068864)

Jerry said: "The club gave me the chance to nurture my interest in service and, happily, develop tremendous, enduring, and supportive friendships.”

The couple count the friends made as the best and most meaningful personal legacy of their time in Britain.

Jerry also established a good relationship with the British Red Cross while in the UK, and the charity has been chosen as the President's Charity for this Rotary Year. He is excited about what a Rotary-Red Cross partnership could do for displaced people in the UK and around the world.

Jerry and Peter (58068928)

Jerry says the work of the Rotary Club of Grantham is significant and deeply impactful, and they are leaders in supporting Rotary's Foundation charity, contributing to local causes through the Swimarathon, and in promoting the wellbeing of the Grantham community.

Jerry took over the chain of office from Peter Chalk who in turn presented David Burr with a Paul Harris 5 Star Award for his work over the past five years as secretary and keeping the club on track during the Covid restrictions.