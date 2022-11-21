A new route and light installations await friends and family visiting the festive trail at the National Trust’s beautiful Belton House, which returns from Thursday (November 24).

New for 2022, international cultural event creators Mandylights have sprung a sprawling artistic illumination named The Rose Garden. Thousands of roses crafted using petals of white silk look pretty in daylight, but once darkness falls the animated colour-changing lights burst into dazzling patterns.

Another new installation is Sea of Light, by Ithaca Studio, which comprises thousands of LED lights which change colour in time to the music.

Christmas at Belton. Photo: Richard Houghton/Sony Music

Ithaca Studio created their largest ever Sea of Light for Glastonbury Festival, which was featured in a live stream called Live at Worthy Farm in 2021, when it surrounded Coldplay on the famous Pyramid Stage.

There are more international artists than ever before at Belton this year, including Italian collective Aether and Hemera, who will present the nautically inspired Voyage - strings of glowing colourful origami shaped boats will be on the pond.

The new route brings the 17th Century house into the heart of the trail, with the projection on to it becoming the showpiece to give audiences a different perspective of the iconic, much-loved building.

Voyage by Aether and Hemera. Photo: Kat Gollock

Matthew Findlay, head of UK Trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “It is important to keep the content new and exciting so both new and returning audiences will be surprised and delighted by all that we have on offer.”

Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist with tasty treats on offer. Complete your walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate shared with friends and family. Everyone loves toasting a marshmallow over an open fire and the artisan marshmallow stall gives visitors the chance to warm their hands and enjoy this sweet outdoor tradition.

Christmas at Belton provides a special way to celebrate the festive season with an unmissable outdoor experience. The trail is designed for visitors of all ages and is accessible.

The Rose Garden by Mandylights. Photo: Rikard Osterlund

Tickets are selling fast, book now to avoid disappointment visit christmasatbelton.seetickets.com

Christmas at Belton is brought to you by Sony Music Limited in partnership with the National Trust. The trail is created by Culture Creative.

Running until January 1, Christmas at Belton is open from 4.30pm with last entry at 8pm. It is closed on November 28 and 29 and December 12 and 25.