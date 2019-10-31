New Scouts Chaplain presents awards to Grantham youngsters

Grantham District Beaver and Cub Scouts have received awards at a ceremony in the Guildhall.

The young members were presented with certificates to recognise how well they had done in achieving their Chief Scout Bronze and Silver Awards.

Debbi Rogers, of ADC Cubs, said: “All the leaders are very proud of the young scouts and will continue to support them on their scouting journey. After the presentations the young people and their families were treated to cakes and refreshments.”

Grantham District Beaver and Cub Scouts were presented with their Chief Scout Bronze and Silver Awards.(20510103)

Grantham and District Scouts have welcomed Fr James Titley as their new scout chaplain. Fr James recently joined St Wulfram’s and is in the process of meeting the young people who make up the beaver, cub and scout sections.

He also led the prayers at the awards ceremony forcubs and beavers at the Guildhall.

Grantham and District Scouts welcome Fr James Titley as their new Scout Chaplain. Fr James is pictured with Debbi Rogers (ADC Cubs), Eileen Booth (District Commissioner), Robert Holland (Scouts President) and Michelle Taylor-Summers (ADC Beavers). (20511338)