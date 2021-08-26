The autumn season of shows and screenings taking place in Grantham has been announced.

The upcoming shows in Grantham have been announced by South Kesteven District Council and the season will include a variety of entertainment, including music, drama, comedy, spoken word and dance.

Highlights include Emily Portman and Rob Harbron at the Guildhall Arts Centre on October 22, and the return of Meres Live events at Grantham's Meres Leisure Centre, with Jimmy Carr on September 18, Jason Manford on October 16 and Milton Jones on November 12.

Jason Manford will return to The Meres. (50625603)

Laughs are also guaranteed in Grantham on September 29 when La Voix will be in town at the Guildhall, followed on September 30 by the Funhouse Comedy Club.

Grantham-based Chantry Dance Company will also be performing its new production of The Little Mermaid at the Guildhall on September 17 and 18.

However if you are more interested in drama you can also watch Where Is Mrs Christie? on September 29 and then Death by Design 'A Comedy with Murder' from October 14 to 16.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “Surveys across the country have all indicated just how much audiences have missed attending live performances and shared experiences.

"Audience support will play a huge part in the successful recovery of the sector following the period of closure."

Some Covid-19 precautions will remain in place throughout the new season, including enhanced cleaning, the ongoing provision of hand-sanitiser stations and the wearing of face coverings.

You can find out more details for all of the shows and screenings here.