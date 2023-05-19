Relatives of residents at a Grantham care home have donated various items to it.

A snooker table was donated to Richard House, in Gorse Road, from Sam Wade, daughter of resident John.

One family also donated a raised planter and compost to the home for the gardening club to use.

Anita Asken, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “It [the snooker table] was John's and he played it all the time at home and really enjoyed playing.

“So, now it is here so he can carry on playing with other residents and his friends and family when they come and visit.

“A family has [also] bought and donated a raised planter and compost to our home so that we can start our gardening club.

“The residents are now really looking forward to getting all green fingers and can't wait to get planting.”