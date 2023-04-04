A proposal for a new solar farm near a village is among the latest plans near you.

Irnham, S23/0436: Mrs Jennifer Crow - To erect a new bespoke village sign at the junction of Corby Road, Swinstead Road and Hawthorpe Road.

Grantham, S23/0457: Mr David Kula - Change of use of land from informal open space to residential garden and erection of a garden room. Demolition of conservatory and erection of a 2-storey extension and erection of a porch at 30 Bell Close.

Stubton, S23/0496: Ms V Mitchell - Two storey side extension at The Cottage, Brandon Road.

Folkingham, S23/0511: Mr Andrew Cowley - Installation of a solar farm comprising ground mounted solar PV panels with a generating capacity of 27 megawatts (MW), including mounting system, inverters, underground cabling, stock proof fencing, CCTV, internal access tracks and associated infrastructure, landscaping and environmental enhancements for a temporary period of 40 years at Washdyke Farm, Billingborough Road.

Barrowby, S23/0550: Mary and John Aitken - Erection of a single storey rear extension, replacement roof to porch and widening of vehicular access. External alterations including, replacement windows, rainwater goods and cladding to dormers at The Lodge, Casthorpe Road.

Grantham, S23/0557: Mr and Mrs Vickery - Erection of a single storey rear extension, front porch and external alterations at Magpies 21 Orchard Close.

Grantham, S23/0560: Mr S Davies - Side extension to dwelling to form granny annex at 16 Alma Park Road.

Colsterworth, S23/0573: Mr and Mrs S Chillingsworth - Single storey extension to rear at 2 Witham View.

Grantham, S23/0583: Custodian Property Income REIT PLC - Reconfiguration of units 2 and 3 to create a single unit, the use of this unit as Use Class E (inclusive of food retail uses) and changes to the external elevations at Unit 1, Discovery Retail Park, London Road.

Welby, S23/0587: Charlotte Peacock - Request for an EIA Screening Opinion for the installation and operation of solar farm with associated infrastructure at Side Barn, Church Lane.

Grantham, S23/0596: Mr Carl Hibbert - Two storey side extension to semi-detached house at 9 Truro Close.

Marston, S23/0597: Mr M Birtle - Elevational changes and adjustments to siting of storage/ maintenance building approved under S22/0669 (Erection of storage / maintenance building, office / welfare building and aggregate storage bays in connection with the approved contractor's yard/storage use of the land) at Rose Garden Place, Toll Bar Road.

Caythorpe, S23/0621: Mr and Mrs Hugh and Sarah James - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 and 4 of planning permission ref S22/1622 at 2 Hall Farm Barns, Church Lane.