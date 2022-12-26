A new illuminated trail is coming to Belvoir Castle in the new year.

The Spectacle of Light allows visitors to discover Belvoir Castle at nighttime with immersive displays of light and sound.

Starting from January 27, the new after-dark experience for all the family runs until February 19.

The Belvoir Castle Spectacle of Light is a new event for the family. (61503010)

Belvoir Castle describes the event as a "beautiful illuminated trail through the woodlands and around the glorious garden, all lit up under the stars", that "guarantees wonderful immersive displays for all the family to enjoy".

There will be attractions such as the changing light curve and the carpet of colour on the main lawn.

Car parking will be available at the Main Castle Car Park (Long Stay), the cost is £1.20 per hour and £6 all day.

The light curve will be one attraction at the event. (61503007)

A maximum of four hours of free parking will be available at The Engine Yard Retail Village (Short Stay), monitored by ANPR.

Mobility scooters are able to get to the paved rose gardens, but the gradient and gravel can make this extremely challenging for those with mobility issues and in wheelchairs.

To find out more, visit: https://www.belvoircastle.com/spectacle-of-light/

Visitors who book before midnight on January 3 will save 20 per cent.