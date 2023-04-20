A new stand at a football stadium is among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S23/0208: Miss Amber Kitching - Erection of a ‘standing’ stand at Harrowby United Football Club, Dickens Road.

Grantham, S23/0580: Thomas Sharman - Application to modify section 106 associated with S14/2953 at land north of 372-400 Dysart Road.

Claypole, S23/0505: Mr and Mrs Parrott - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (Scheme of Archaeological Works) and 4 (Scheme for treatment of surface and foul water) of planning permission S22/0740 (Erection of one x two storey dwellinghouse) at Southfield House, Stubton Road.

Burton Coggles, S23/0593: Mr and Mrs Jones - Proposed replacement two storey side extension, and single storey side/rear extension to create ancillary annexe accommodation at Briar Cottage, Burton Lane.

Corby Glen, S23/0610: Christopher Johnson - Five day notice to fell dead, dangerous or dying tree in a conservation area at The Steading, High Street.

Hough on the Hill, S23/0640: Mr D Saunders - T1 - immature laburnum - fell, T2 - laurel - fell, T3 - willow - 2-3m crown reduction, T4 - judas - 1-2m crown reduction. T5 - laurel - reduce height by 2m, T6 - mulberry - 2-3m crown reduction, T7,T8,T9,T10 - laurels - reduce height to approximately 2m to help prevent further damage to boundary wall, T11 - mixed hedging - reduce height by approximately 2m and width by approximately 1m at 12 High Road.

Grantham, S23/0667: Mr William Clarke - Conversion of attached garage into a bedroom with en-suite bathroom and addition of a porch including alteration of roof at 23 Kingscliffe Road.