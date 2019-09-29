New station sign will welcome people to Grantham
The three Grantham Rotary Clubs have joined forces to produce a sign welcoming people to Grantham.
The sign, which will be placed at Grantham train station, was presented by the three Rotary presidents including Grantham Rotary Club president Glenys Robertson, Sunrise Rotary Club president Deborah Wylie and the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven president Tony Walker (pictured) at the Sunrise Rotary breakfast meeting last week.
It was followed by an official presentation at the train station.
President Deborah Wylie said: "This is a wonderful joint venture between the three Rotary clubs of Grantham. The new sign will proudly adorn the foyer of Grantham railway station, letting everyone know that we are here for them".
Rotary have already got some history of welcoming people to Grantham.
When service men returned from war time duties, Rotarians would meet them off the train, and drive them home.
