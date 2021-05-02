A new storage shed has been erected on the site of Grantham Men’s Shed in Dysart Park.

It was made possible by a grant from beer maker Carling and organised by Semble, an organisation which supports small community groups.

Men’s Shed committee chairman Derek Bunn said: “This is part of a major revamp of the Shed carried out over the winter months to enable more bench space and allow members to pursue their own interests.

The new storage shed at Grantham Men's Shed in Dysart Park. (46663968)

"It is still a very well equipped woodworking workshop, but the emphasis is on members doing their own thing. The equipment is there should you choose to use it, but if your interests lay in other things, you are free to pursue whatever you want.”

The Men’s Shed is open Monday and Tuesday, 10am to 3pm, but this can be extended to other days if the demand is there.

Derek added: “We are just a group of very sociable gents, who enjoy each other’s company, a good laugh and a cup of tea. Come and visit us, you may be very pleasantly surprised, you will at the very least be made very welcome.”

For details call Derek on 07935 390178.