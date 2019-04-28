New suit for Grantham LIVES first responder
Members from Grantham Lions Club presented a LIVES first responder with a cheque for £500 for a new suit for work.
Jay Stacey was invited to a recent Lions meeting to discuss a first responders role and explained his work suit was recently ruined while giving vital first aid.
Members quickly decided to fund a new made-to-measure suit and presented him with a £500 cheque.
