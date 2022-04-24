Home   News   Article

New swing set unveiled by councillors in Cropwell Bishop

By Laycie Beck
laycie.beck@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 24 April 2022

A new children's swing set has been unveiled in Cropwell Bishop.

Councillors and local representatives revealed the swing, which had been installed with funding from the National Lottery.

The equipment has been installed in the Memorial Hall Playpark, and a plaque highlights that it was purchased through the National Lottery Community Fund.

Representatives even had a go on the swing set themselves (56210605)
Councillors tried out the swings themselves before declaring that they were even more fun than they had hoped.

They are confident that children will find them just as fun, if not more.

More information about the community fund can be found at https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/

Ward Councillor Gordon Moore met with Parish Councillors to unveil the new swing (56210608)
The new swings now feature prominently at the park (56210602)
