A new takeaway app is to launch for restaurants in the area.

GranthamEats, an app which is part of the LocalEats franchise, will launch on Thursday, December 8, and it will feature takeaways available in the Grantham area.

Adrian Lubera, of LocalEats, has worked with business partner Omar Lorio, who owns the GranthamEats licence, to launch the app.

GranthamEats (61042626)

Adrian, who moved to Grantham in May, said: "The app is meant to be beneficial for both the customers and the takeaway owners.

"For customers they can benefit from a variety of different deals like weekly discounts and giveaways, and for businesses they can benefit from having a local delivery app that can support them being physically present in the area and paying less commission compared to the traditional apps."

So far, five Grantham takeaways have signed up to the app and Adrian and Omar are looking for more businesses to get involved.

Food on offer with GranthamEats. (61042648)

He added: "Those who wish to join can join GranthamEats at any time. The message I wish to send is that we might seem be a small business, but we are aiming to become big in the area following other examples of many other LocalEats apps around the country.

"I think supporting local businesses is important for the growth of the area. There are still small businesses that are not well known, but GranthamEats can allow them to be known by targeting customers with local advertising."

For takeaways who want to sign up, the app will charge a fixed commission rate of 7.5 per cent on each order received, compared with 14 per cent commission rate charged by JustEat, according to Dephna.com.

Prior to the app's launch, they will have a promotion of no joining fees for businesses and a small entry fee of £180, which covers the purchase of the ordering device.

The app will also offer social media advertising for the takeaways, which is "something other companies do not offer," added Adrian.

The app is available to download on the Apple Store now and to find out more, follow them on Instagram @granthameats.