A man has founded a home-based takeaway business that caters to a range of dietary requirements after discovering that he has a wheat intolerance.

John Ross, 37, launched the Conscious Kitchen on November 14, offering fast food that is accessible for celiacs, diabetics and people on specific diets or with food intolerances or allergies.

This came after John, who has lived in Grantham all of his life, discovered that he had a wheat intolerance, limiting the foods that he could eat.

John Ross has founded the Conscious Kitchen. (60939281)

He said the discovery made him realise that "there are no takeaways catering to the multitude of intolerances that are becoming ever more present".

"It came about by becoming very fed up with the quality of food available from the current takeaways, so I decided to start making my own takeaway food," said John.

"With no previous experience, after much failure and eventually six weeks of development, I produced a pizza base that was far beyond the taste and quality of what is available."

A pizza made by John. (60939272)

John is running the business from home through Facebook, similar to Power's Pizzas, which was launched in 2020 by Kieron Power but closed earlier this year after becoming "too busy".

"I contacted Power’s Pizza who I knew had done the same thing and successfully left their mark in the town," John continued.

"I got in touch with Keiron and Sue, we planned for me to go to their house and discuss everything about the business, plus I took a pizza to them to try."

John has run other businesses previously, but the Conscious Kitchen is his first food-based venture.

He also runs The Cleaning Company, a window cleaning organisation that donates its profits to the Grantham Foodbank.

John said: "I started it during lockdown, when a lot of people were at their worst. My intention was to support families in need by donating my profits to the food bank generated by a service that a lot of the town have.

"Whilst cleaning windows, you can obtain a zen like state and quiet your mind enough to manifest anything. It was at this point I came up with The Conscious Kitchen."

John explained that customers can expect "a pizza to rival all others", as well as "the usual takeaway fillers, so there’s something for everyone".

He continued: "Our feedback has been very positive and the recommendations we have had are so good.

"I focus on quality and freshness in all my ingredients and emphasise that our products are home made with no added preservatives.

"I make different desserts weekly and they are posted on Facebook at the start of the week for people to add to their orders."

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/theconsciouskitchengrantham

John added: "I am operating through Facebook where customers can go onto the page and place their order for the following day, until I can make enough dough to operate as a call and order on the same day."