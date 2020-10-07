A new team is in place and ready to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping across four Lincolnshire districts thanks to a £600,000 Government grant.

South Kesteven, North Kesteven, South Holland and West Lindsey district councils are working together under the banner of Change4Lincs to support people known to be rough sleeping or at risk of having to do so. The project is due to be launched on Monday.

The 14-strong Change4Lincs team is made up of a project co-ordinator, physical health nurse, four outreach workers, four tenancy support officers, two local lettings officers and two intensive support workers.

Change4Lincs (42602487)

They aim to:

Reduce, through prevention, the number of people at risk of rough sleeping;

Reuce the number of ‘repeat’ rough sleepers;

Reduce the number of rough sleepers who are likely to become entrenched;

Improve physical and mental health and wellbeing;

Provide effective support in settled accommodation.

It comes two weeks afterGrantham churches announced they would again open their doors to the homeless overnight to help them through the winter.

SKDC’s cabinet member for housing and planning, Councillor Robert Reid, said: “This is a genuine partnership approach across the four districts to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping. Working together we will be helping some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“The main aim is to reduce levels of rough sleeping by making contact with those who find themselves in that situation and enable them to access and sustain safe accommodation.

“The partnership faces significant challenges to successfully reducing, and ultimately preventing, rough sleeping going forward, but it is one they are prepared for.”

According to the housing cabinet member for North Kesteven District Council, 20 rough sleepers were identified across the four districts last year, a number it is believed has risen to around 80. This is partly down to Covid leaving some unable to afford or access housing, Change4Lincs believes.

The project is part of a 'rough sleeping' initiative announced by the Ministry for Communities and Local Government in March 2018 and has received a grant of almost £595,523.

The key challenges are:

Securing emergency access to safe/supported accommodation;

Securing access to longer-term accommodation for single people;

Providing rough sleepers with access to, and help from, support agencies to improve their physical and mental health.

An information booklet has been produced that is available from SKDC's offices. The booklet includes a QR code that takes users to a dedicated page where more information about Change4Lincs is available .