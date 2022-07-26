The plot of a new thriller novel set to be released takes place in woodlands near a local landmark.

Glenis Wilson's suspense novel Feral follows the story of four people whose lives become tangled with one another in the after events of a plane crash in East Midlands woodlands near Belvoir Castle.

The book, which will be available from July 28, includes a hungry panther and a consignment of cocaine.

Feral is set in East Midlands woodlands near Belvoir Castle. (58171604)

Glenis said: "Why did I write Feral? I didn’t want to – I was already several chapters in on my fourteenth book, Dead Lucky – so I resisted. Futile.

"Every day as I walked the wildlife reserve and former golf course seeking inspiration, pieces of plot, dialogue and suspenseful episodes forced their way into my mind and demanded I write this story.

"I tried very hard to resist, but it was no use, the power was spookily forceful.

"I stopped writing the novel I was supposed to be working on, gave in and wrote Feral. Read it, and you will understand why."

The Nottinghamshire-born writer, who still lives in a cottage her great-grandfather built in 1901 in Radcliffe-on-Trent, is currently working on her fifteenth novel.