A new toddler group has been set up at a village hall.

Beth Hicks, from Ropsley, is holding a new toddlers group in Ropsley Village Hall on Monday afternoons from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.

The group holds stay and play sessions.

A new toddlers group has been set up in Ropsley.

Sam Farkas, who deals with bookings at the village hall, said: “Beth moved to Ropsley in 2020 with her partner, Henry and they have 2 daughters.

“Growing up, she spent her early years at playgroups with her mum and siblings.

A new toddlers group has been set up in Ropsley.

“It was at these groups where her mum made some lifelong friends, and in turn she did too!

“She has just returned back to work from maternity leave to her job as a primary school teacher.

“She has set up the toddlers group as she wants to help create something in the village for the younger generation.

A new toddlers group has been set up in Ropsley.

“She has fond memories of going to various groups with her mum and she hopes to create these same memories for her daughters as well as other families in the local area.”

For each session, people are asked to make a small donation.

A new toddlers group has been set up in Ropsley.

For more information on the group, go to www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090547673409

For more information or to make a donation, contact Beth at bethanyhicks92@gmail.com.