New Sense charity shop in Grantham officially opens its doors
A new charity shop has got off to a “fantastic start” after it opened earlier this week.
The Sense charity shop opened in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre on Wednesday (November 15).
The new store is the first charity shop in Grantham that raises money for Sense.
Terri Hanson, area manager, said: “Our new Sense shop in Grantham has got off to a fantastic start and we’re grateful to the local community for making us feel so welcome.
“It was great to welcome three new volunteers on our first day and to meet so many customers.
“The team has worked incredibly hard to get the store ready to open and it looks lovely.
“We’ve chosen to open a new Sense Shop in Grantham because we believe we can bring a fantastic offer to the local community.
“We’re conveniently positioned opposite Morrisons’ main entrance, so local people can pop in to buy from us, donate items to us or perhaps join our team of volunteers.
“It’s all in a great cause as our new shop is raising funds for the national disability charity Sense, which supports people living with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.”
Sales were said to be “brisk” on the opening day, with visitors browsing and purchasing items in ladieswear, menswear, books and much more.
Sense is a national disability charity that supports people living with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.