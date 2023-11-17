A new charity shop has got off to a “fantastic start” after it opened earlier this week.

The Sense charity shop opened in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre on Wednesday (November 15).

The new store is the first charity shop in Grantham that raises money for Sense.

(Left front) Vicky Parkinson, Assistant Manager at Sense Grantham; (left back) Marina Verlander, Sense’s project manager for new shops; (front right) Julie Stay, Manager of Sense Grantham; (back right) Lily Cardozo, Manager of Sense Huntingdon shop.

Terri Hanson, area manager, said: “Our new Sense shop in Grantham has got off to a fantastic start and we’re grateful to the local community for making us feel so welcome.

“It was great to welcome three new volunteers on our first day and to meet so many customers.

“The team has worked incredibly hard to get the store ready to open and it looks lovely.

A look inside the new shop.

“We’ve chosen to open a new Sense Shop in Grantham because we believe we can bring a fantastic offer to the local community.

“We’re conveniently positioned opposite Morrisons’ main entrance, so local people can pop in to buy from us, donate items to us or perhaps join our team of volunteers.

Sense officially opened in Grantham on Wednesday, November 15.

“It’s all in a great cause as our new shop is raising funds for the national disability charity Sense, which supports people living with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.”

Sales were said to be “brisk” on the opening day, with visitors browsing and purchasing items in ladieswear, menswear, books and much more.

Sense is a national disability charity that supports people living with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.