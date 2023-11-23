A new town council has been approved – with residents promised it was a “historic moment” that gives them chance to be “masters of their own destiny”.

In a South Kesteven District full council meeting earlier today (Thursday), councillors approved a proposal for Grantham to have a town council for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Councillor Graham Jeal (Con, Grantham St Vincent’s) thanked councillors involved for the “cross party working” to make it happen.

Grantham Guildhall

The chairman of the Community Governance Review Working Group discussing the proposal said: “When I started as a councillor there was no statutory voice for Grantham.

“It’s time to elect people who are responsible for these decisions.

“For over 450 years out of the last 500 years, Grantham managed its own affairs, I believe we can do it again.

“Looking at other town councils, it’s clear there will be bad decisions and there will also be good decisions.

“Crucially, there will be someone to complain to when this happens and I want to hold those decision makers to account.”

Councillor Lee Steptoe (Lab, Grantham Earlesfield) supported Coun Jeal’s comments and said SKDC was on the “brink of a historic moment” for Grantham that allows it to “finally get its own town council back”.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s) also supported the recommendation, but raised concerns over the budget of £46,010 for the first year of the town council.

She proposed that it should be increased to £70,000 so the budget was not “constrained by its size”.

Councillor Mark Whittington (Con, Grantham Barrowby Gate) said he could not support the amendment as it would be asking SKDC to “vote on a tax increase only met by people of Grantham”.

In response, Coun Jeal also disagreed with Coun Morgan as it would “bind the hands” of the future of a new town council that did not exist yet.

He added that the future town council “may take baby steps, but it is their decision”.

Councillor Patsy Ellis (Green, Grantham St Vincent’s) supported Coun Morgan’s proposed amendment and - in reply to Coun Jeal - said the council would be “binding their [future town council] hands”.

Members voted down Coun Morgan’s amendment.

Before the vote for the recommendation of the town council, Coun Morgan elaborated on “how important this is to give Grantham parity”.

She added: “There are very few towns now left that do not have a representative body and I believe this is important for the democracy of our town.

“[It’s a] chance for [Grantham] people to be masters of their own destiny.”

The vote was carried for the creation of the town council.

The new town council is set to have 22 members – and these will be elected in May 2024.

