New toy shop opens in Grantham

An independent toy shop has opened its doors in Grantham.

Wizard Toys took on an empty unit in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre last month, specialising in traditional and modern toys.

It the latest independent toy shop to be owned by friends Dave Westermen and James Colclough who set up East Midlands Toy Company after both being made redundant from their retail jobs.

Dave Westermern and James Colclough. (12646585)

They went on to open three toy shops including one in Melton Mowbray in 2009, Newark in 2013 and Bridlington in 2015 before turning their attention to Grantham this year.

Dave, who lives in Doncaster, said: “ We felt that there was a gap in the market for independent toy shops and as we both had retail experience, we knew that we could do better.

“We looked at a number of towns but Grantham didn’t seem to have as many empty units compared to other towns so it gave us a confident feeling.”

Since opening in May, business has been thriving.

James added: “We went for a soft launch to get a feel for the town but we are planning competitions etc throughout the Summer. Everyone has been supportive and the feedback has been really positive.

“Many people that we have spoken to have said that Grantham has been missing a traditional toy shop.”

So far, their top sellers have been Playmobil, Go Karts, trampolines and model aircraft and cars, which have proven popular with both children and adults.

Dave added: “We try and stock what people ask for and try not to say no.

“As an independent, we can change our toy offering depending on what is popular. We will always try and get something in if someone asks for it.

“From little children wanting to spend their pocket money to grandparents looking for advice about a particular toy, we provide that extra special level of service.”