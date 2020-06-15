New turf laid at peg sculpture in Grantham park

A local company has stepped in to help with repairs at the site of an eye-catching sculpture in Grantham’s Queen Elizabeth Park.

The 5-metre peg sculpture, which sits on an earth mound, was fenced off last month for safety reasons after the hot weather, combined with the turf failing to bind, caused the mound to erode.

Fineturf, a leading supplier of sports turf based at Carlton Scroop, has provided 25sq m of heavy duty turf free of charge, which will be used to repair the earthworks.