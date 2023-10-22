A new venue has been announced for the popular Funhouse Comedy Club.

New comedy nights are heading to Stoke Rochford Golf Club, as the Funhouse Comedy Club will be holding its first night there on Saturday, November 11.

Topping the bill for the launch of its new venue will be comedian, writer, radio broadcaster and TV presenter Nick Page.

Nick Page was also a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent and winner of English Comedian of the Year 2017.

The English comic tells of his life stories, with no gimmicks, PowerPoints, props or flipcharts, just original material.

Opening the night will be James Sherwood, sharing his imaginative musical jokes and beautifully crafted original comedy songs.

Compere for the night will be Spiky Mike.

Tickets cost £25, which includes a meal.

These can be purchased at https://funhousecomedy.co.uk/.

Doors open at 7.30pm, the meal is served at 7.45pm and the show begins at 9pm.