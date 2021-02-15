A new nursery is set to open in a village near Grantham.

Little Toes Day Nursery is due to open its doors at the former doctors surgery on Walford Close, Bottesford, in time for summer.

It will be the first private day nursery to open within the village and the third nursery for business owners Rachael Buxton and Jenna Phillipson.

Little Toes Nursery will open in Bottesford.

Rachael said: “We both used to work in a large nursery, but after going on maternity leave, I knew that I didn’t want to go to another nursery setting and started childminding from home, before opening our first nursery.

“We started Little Toes Day Nursery West Bridgford in February 2017, starting out as a creche service providing short sessional childcare for the nearby health facilities before becoming Ofsted registered in August 2017.

“Little Toes Clifton came later in January 2019 situated in central Clifton in the old police station building with original fixtures and fittings including the old police cell.”

But it was only when one of their employees struggled to find a new childcare setting after moving to Bottesford, that the pair started looking at the village.

Rachael added: “We both really like Bottesford and as I only live 10 minutes away, it just seemed the ideal location. It’s a growing village with new houses being built which will mean more families that need childcare.

“The building is exactly what we want to enable us to create the homely feel that we have in our nurseries. We are a home from home.”

The nursery will offer a safe, nurturing surrounding for 48 children aged from six weeks old through to five years.

Rachael revealed that they have already receivedenquiries from excited parents.

She added: “Everyone has been really positive.

“I think parents are happy to have a small and intimate childcare setting coming to the village. I believe that many parents have had to travel some distances to access childcare.”

For more details about the nursery, email bottesford@littletoesnurseries.co.uk or call 07931 251234.