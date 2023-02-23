New waiting restrictions on a busy road have been approved to improve traffic flow.

Lincolnshire County Council's Planning and Regulation Committee has given the green light to new waiting restrictions and bus-stop clearways along Gonerby Road (B1174).

Following a request for waiting restrictions to be introduced on the road, which is "subject to heavy traffic flow", a consultation took place.

Gonerby Road. Image via Google Streetview (62616430)

This resulted in plans for a "no waiting at any time restriction along Gonerby Road" and at its junctions with Stephenson Avenue and Pretoria Road, along with the provision of bus stop clearways.

An officer's report on the scheme said that "on-street parking occurs close to its junctions with Stephenson Avenue and Pretoria Road and on nearby verges resulting in obstruction to traffic flow and visibility".

The plans were approved by LCC last week, despite three objections from residents.

A map of the new waiting restrictions. (62616433)

The scheme report said: "There is concern that the restrictions will impact negatively on residents of Ladysmith and Kimberley Terraces, situated on the south side of Gonerby Road.

"Residents, including some who are disabled, will be forced to park further away from their properties causing inconvenience and stress.

"It is suggested that alternative parking provision should be provided for these residents in the form of laybys or permit parking.

"There is a belief that residents are being penalised for the actions of non-residents who park too close to junctions in the area."

The report explained that these concerns were noted, admitting that the restrictions will "reduce available on-street parking in the immediate vicinity".

However, the report said that there is "alternative parking opportunity nearby on Pretoria Road, Maltings Lane, New Road and Cliffe Road, and on Stephenson Road beyond the proposed bus stop clearways".

Blue badge holders will also be able to park on the restrictions for up to three hours, where it is safe to do so.