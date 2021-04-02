A new outdoors club will host a group walk, now that regulations allow larger organised groups.

Grantham Outdoor Activities Club has organised a walk for Saturday, April 17, which will offer participants two distance options, and two leaders.

Both walks will see the groups climb up onto the beautiful Terrace Hills around Belvoir, which offer commanding views over the Vale of Trent.

One of the many impressive views on the route planned by Grantham Outdoor Activities Club. (45677115)

The shorter of the two walks is around nine miles (14km), while the longer option is 15 miles (24km), and continues past Belvoir Castle.

With Covid restrictions still in place, it is important from a safety point of view that people don’t just turn up.

Anyone interested in joining the group for the walk will need to join Meetup.com and register to attend. There are currently nine places available out of the overall

20, and the event is free provided you sign up to Meetup.com.

The event organiser will make every attempt to ensure everyone on the hike is safe. However, the assumption is that participants will take adult responsibility for your own safety when crossing roads and at other potentially hazardous sections.

Group members will also be asked to observe social distancing rules and to bring a mask and hand sanitiser. The club is hoping to follow this up with other activities, if it can get more people involved.

For more, visit: https://www.meetup.com/Grantham-Activities/events/277174217/