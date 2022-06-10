A property developer has completed construction of a new waste transfer station unit in Grantham

Brackley Property Developments (BPD) has announced the completion of a new waste transfer station unit for waste, water and energy management company Veolia (ES UK) Limited.

The commercial developer has delivered a new bespoke 10,000 sq ft facility on a 1.7-acre site on the Tollemache Road South, Spittlegate Level in Grantham.

James Robinson (left) from Veolia (ES UK) with Stephen Pedrick-Moyle, managing director of BPD. (57233342)

The new unit will enable the UK arm of French transnational company Veolia, to service existing contractual obligations in the region. It is expected to be operational by the end of June 2022.

Stephen Pedrick-Moyle, managing director of BPD, said that Veolia (ES UK) Limited had been scouting for an appropriate location in Lincolnshire for nearly three years, before the two companies agreed to partner to procure a site.

The commercial developer also managed the planning application process for the new waste transfer station.

It is the second project that BPD has delivered on behalf of Veolia (ES UK), having constructed a similar facility in Northamptonshire.

Stephen said: “We are very pleased to have completed construction of this new building for Veolia. The development was preceded by many months of negotiations in order to identify a well located site that met the desired specification and was purchased subject to planning. We have an excellent relationship with Veolia and look forward to working with them again in the years ahead.”

James Robinson from Veolia (ES UK) said: “Veolia is working with BPD on the second major infrastructure project in the past three years, the first of which has proven to be an excellent facility for the business needs. Their commercially professional and diligent 'hands on' approach to delivering bespoke, industry standard developments, in relatively tight timeframes is one of the reasons that Veolia will aim to continue to work together on future projects.”