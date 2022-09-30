A new wellness and rehabilitation centre will be opening at Honington Grange in October.

Honington Grange Wellness and Rehabilitation will open on Monday, October 10, and will offer cryotherapy sessions in its cryochamber, infra red sauna sessions and aesthetic and beauty treatments.

The centre is also currently building an equine rehabilitation facility.

New wellness and rehabilitaiton centre at Honington Grange. (59678949)

Cery Macaulay, who works at the centre, said: "We are the only electric whole body cryotherapy chamber in the area.

"Our cryochamber has been scientifically developed with over 30 years of experience to get the best effect on the market. Nitrogen chambers often advertise lower temperatures but according to evidence-based research, the cooling effect of a nitrogen chamber is much less.

"Our electric chamber reaches minus 85 degrees celcius and will lower your skin temperature uniformly by approximately 15 degrees Celsius.

"This induces a chemical and hormonal response from the body. This state-of-the-art chamber, alongside being set in beautiful country surroundings makes it a truly enjoyable experience from start to finish."

The equine facility will open later in the year and it will offer a water treadmill, salt and oxygen therapy, a electromagnetic pulsed combi floor, therapeutic laser treatment, an electromagnetic massage rug and much more.

To find out more about the centre, visit www.hgwellnessandrehabilitation.co.uk.

The centre is offering introductory offers including 10 cryotheraphy sessions for £175, which saves you 50% when you make a block booking.

Honington Grange also offers accommodation and rooms available for conferences and events, which are available to book.