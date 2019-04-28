New WI group sets up in Grantham

A new Women’s Institute branch has been launched to meet the growing demand for another WI group in Grantham.

WI advisor Sharon Hurrell will be hosting the new group.

She said: “Through speaking with current members and friends who had expressed an interest in joining the WI, there seemed to be a need for another evening WI in Grantham town centre.”

The new WI group in Grantham.

Sharon decided to host a ‘taster night’ at Grantham Museum to gauge initial interest.

She said: “Seventeen women attended with another three interested. Two members of the Early Birds WI shared their experiences of being a WI member and myself along with other WI advisers provided an insight into the history of the WI and the benefits of belonging to the organisation.”

After such a successful evening, Sharon launched the new WI at Grantham Museum earlier this month.

She added: “It is a wonderful venue and has a central location. The staff are wonderful.”

Members will pay a yearly subscription which entitles them to a minimum of 11 meetings to educate them on topics covering local, national and international issues including music, drama and culture, agriculture, craft and health and social welfare.

There are also educational visits, craft events and lunches as well as getting involved in national WI campaign initiatives including SOS For Honeybees and Keep Britain Tidy.

The Women’s Institute has been in existence for over 100 years in the UK.

Sharon added: “It has changed my life in the 12 years that I’ve been a member. I love it.”

The new WI will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at Grantham Museum between 7.30 - 9.30pm.