New Year messages from key figures in the Grantham community

Well-known figures in the Grantham community have shared their New Year messages to readers as we step into 2023.

Shaun Whiting, chairman of Grantham Business Club, writes:

Well, what a year! For some businesses, possibly their best yet, for others another very difficult 12 months.

Shaun Whiting, chairman of Grantham Business Club (61515757)

2023 may well be another year of uncertainty, which is why it’s so important for Grantham businesses to support each other. This can take many forms, from buying locally through to recommending other businesses through to offering a friendly ear and free advice.

As a group, Grantham Business Club has been in existence since John Cussell help set it up over 20 years ago. It exists to provide a voice for Grantham businesses (and those in the surrounding areas) and needs the support of local business people and owners to continue to flourish.

At the beginning of 2023 the committee will be taking some time to review how Grantham Business Club should look and operate going forwards and we aim to come back bigger and better in January with a relaunched club, branding and strategy.

So, put January 20 in your diary and come along and support your local business group. Follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn to learn more or email enquiries@grantham

businessclub.co.uk to be added to the mailing list.

In the meantime, the committee, members and myself as chair wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous 2023.

Courtney Finn (10391661)

Courtney Finn, chairman of Grantham Civic Society, writes:

The county council recently published plans to improve travel and transport in the town.

These are welcome and seem very ambitious. The devil will be in the detail and we await this information.

We hear that SKDC is to invest £3.9m in high streets, the arts and CCTV. We hope some of this comes to Grantham and perhaps used to improve the Saturday market with more attractive stalls and lower rents to encourage more traders to be brave and offer their wares in what is a very competitive environment.

The market is losing over £70,000 per year but none of us wants to see it vanish, yet most of us must bear some responsibility for its present predicament. SKDC should try and encourage, and perhaps incentivise, traders who have been lost to return.

We continue to see planning applications coming forward for new homes which show that Grantham is popular and people want to come and live here. We hope they can find jobs locally and not have to commute too far.

We have a historic town with many fine buildings like Westgate Hall which we hope will come back into use with a much-needed £300,000 grant and more hard work from the council and the owner.

Even St Wulfram’s Church is coming into 21st century with a plan to install solar panels and the other equipment necessary to reduce energy costs. All will be hidden from ground level view. Let us hope their planning application is successful.

Gareth Davies, Grantham and Stamford MP (61515227)

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Stamford, writes:

With one year coming to a close and a new chapter beginning, many will take time to reflect on what has passed and look ahead to 2023 with a sense of hope and expectation.

As we bring in the New Year, some may feel relieved that another difficult year is behind us, while others may lament that time goes by so quickly, perhaps too quickly.

As I reflect on this past year, I think once again about the people I have met across the constituency, in our villages and towns, who serve our community and make our area such a great place to live and work.

I take daily inspiration from the people I meet in this job; their stories, hopes, and hard work.

Most of all, I am inspired by those who act with purpose. All those who get up and work not just so they have something to live with, but something to live for – whether it’s parents providing for their children, police keeping people safe, healthcare staff caring for the sick, businesses creating employment, or our military protecting our country.

Amid all the change and challenge of 2022, a sense of purpose and optimism that next year will be better than the last is what keeps us all going no matter what’s gone before. A determination that will not just see us through, but see us thrive – together.

I wish everyone a very happy and healthy New Year in 2023.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (61413187)

Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, writes:

I have been fortunate to spend time with family and friends over the Christmas period, and I hope this has been the case for others too and that we are entering 2023 refreshed.

There have been plenty of issues coming to the fore which have disrupted life during 2022, and the effects will be seen well into 2023 and beyond.

The shock of the Ukraine invasion reminds us how fragile peacetime can be, and the effects on energy and food prices continues to hit hard across Europe. As individuals deal with increasing costs, so too does the government and local councils. I hope to see the support that has been offered for those hardest hit by price rises, continue.

I am proud to see the second phase of the Grantham Southern Relief Road open during the week before Christmas, while phase three of the relief road is scheduled to open by the end of 2025.

I hope that 2023 will be the year that we progress our hopes for devolution in Greater Lincolnshire. Along with North and North East Lincolnshire councils, we will be talking to government about more powers and funding for our area.

Mainly this will be for projects that boost our economy – getting the right training and infrastructure so residents can get high skilled jobs and businesses have what they need to thrive.

In the face of continued national and international uncertainties, our commitment to local people remains, and I wish you all a happy and prosperous 2023.

Andrew Morgan, chief executive of Lincolnshire United Hospitals Trust (61515471)

Andrew Morgan, chief executive, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, writes:

2022 has been both a challenging and eventful year for everyone, but I want to say a massive thank you to all our amazing staff, volunteers, patients and the public for their continued support and co-operation.

Our staff continue to go to unprecedented measures to look after our patients, day in and day out, and I am sure I speak for everyone when I say we are extremely appreciative of this.

I want to recognise and thank all teams, wards and departments, not only across the trust, but across the entire Lincolnshire health and social care system, for everything they are continuing to do.

During 2022, the trust has faced challenges including the ongoing impact of Covid-19, unprecedented demand on our emergency services and increased waiting lists.

That being said, we have also achieved a lot in 2022. The first Lincolnshire patient had robotic assisted surgery at Lincoln; our hospitals were taken out of CQC special measures. Due to the improvements we have made, the trust exited the national maternity safety support programme. We also opened our new maternity bereavement suite at Pilgrim Hospital Boston; the UK’s first double keyhole hip replacement surgery took place at Grantham Hospital and we opened our new theatres at Grantham.

I think 2023 is going to be another year full of achievement for the trust. Although there may be some challenges, I know we will overcome these by working together and supporting each other.

I wish everyone a happy Christmas and a healthy New Year.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's Church (24900832)

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church, rural dean of Grantham, writes:

In many ways 2023 will be like any other year.

There’ll be turbulence, and difficult times and choices to make as in any year, but what will make a difference is how we respond to these.

Throughout my ministry, I’ve always been touched by the kindness of people to others.

In the midst of the changes of life humanity always reaches its true potential when we see above the pettiness of quarrels and reach for compromise and trust.

It’s this kindness that can change a world. Kindness which welcomes the stranger, kindness which reaches out to the vulnerable beside us.

I pray that in 2023 we will all strive to live kindness and bring kindness to our world.

May God bless you as you rise to each challenge you face in 2023.

May God bless you as you rejoice with those who show kindness to you and may we all strive to build a community built on love, trust and kindness which are the foundations of God’s Kingdom.

Councillor Lee Steptoe, Labour group leader, South Kesteven District Council (61563071)

Councillor Lee Steptoe, Labour group leader, South Kesteven District Council, writes:

I hope all Journal readers had a good Christmas in what has been an incredibly challenging year.

It’s important to look forward with hope that things will get better in 2023, but difficult not to look back in anger to the political and economic carnage that we have suffered under the Conservatives this year.

We have seen three Prime Ministers, four Chancellors and dozens of government resignations as the clown Johnson was followed by the tanking of the economy under Truss.

The latest Number 10 incumbent, rich Rishi, went to a foodbank and asked a homeless man if he worked in business. He’s so out of touch it makes you want to laugh or cry, or both.

Foodbanks barely existed in 2010 and the tragedy is they’ve become normalised with politicians from all sides using them as photo opportunities.

Many who not long ago would have considered themselves middle class are now being forced to use them due to the cost of living crisis.

Tory economic incompetence has been deepened by the tragic war in Ukraine, but we must stand firm against Putin’s aggression. As a history teacher, I know that appeasement rarely ends well. Just study Hitler’s actions in the 1930s if you’re in doubt.

In the words of the 1990s hit, ‘Things can only get better.’ As we move into the new year, we must hope for not only greater political competence, but compassion for all that are struggling.

I wish you all a happy and prosperous 2023.

Councillor Kelham Cooke. Credit: LDRS (60699791)

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, writes:

As we arrive at the start of 2023 I know that, for many, the recent months have not been easy and in many instances rising prices and the pressure of fuel bills have given our residents and businesses genuine cause for concern.

I would like to reassure you that these very real difficulties do not go unnoticed. As a responsible, caring local authority SKDC’s members and staff will do all we can to provide help and support, through the services we already provide and the decisions we take in the months ahead.

The council is already working hard to help – and there is good cost of living advice on our website at southkesteven.gov.uk

There is also a useful section on looking after your own mental health and that of your loved ones, something the pandemic showed is so important.

Although there are clearly challenges ahead for us all, we must remain optimistic as there is much to look forward to, including national celebrations around the Coronation in May; a project to celebrate inspirational women in South Kesteven; plus progress on important investment projects across the district. 2023 will also be a year when we take further action in support of our commitment to the environment and tackling climate change.

I remain extremely proud of our work making South Kesteven a better place in which to live, work and invest for our residents, businesses and partners – and thank all those who play a part in making this happen.