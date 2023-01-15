In his first Journal column, the chairman of Grantham Business Club, Shaun Whiting, talks about the rebranding of the club. He writes:

Grantham Business Club’s first meeting of 2023 will be held on Friday, January 20 at Kesteven Rugby Club in Grantham.

The club, which has been in existence for over 20 years, provides a voice for Grantham businesses, organisations and charities.

Shaun Whiting, chairman of Grantham Business Club (61515757)

Its role is three-fold, to allow Grantham businesses to grow their connections and expand their networks, to build their knowledge and to champion change in the local community.

2023 may well be another year of uncertainty, which is why it’s so important for Grantham businesses to support each other.

This can take many forms, from buying locally through to recommending other businesses through to offering a friendly ear and free advice.

Grantham Business Club (61798846)

Grantham Business Club is part of that mix and we regularly now see over 40 businesses every month who come along to network, learn and share.

We’d love to see even more come along to meetings in 2023.

We also support local charities and in 2022 made donations of £250 to the Newark and Grantham foodbanks, £250 to Grantham Poverty Concern and, alongside Newark Business Club, £1,200 to the Children’s Bereavement Centre.

As part of the development of the club, it has rebranded with a new logo, look and website.

Tickets for all the meetings can now be purchased directly from the website for £7.

In addition, a series of workshops are planned, with the first one being on Thursday 26th January.

The ‘Video for Business’ session is being run by Chris England, of Leo Media, and will appeal to any organisation looking to use video more in its marketing.

Tickets are available on the business club website.

To find out more about the club and the meetings or to buy tickets, visit www.granthambusinessclub.com