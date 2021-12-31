People are encouraged to put wellbeing at the top of their New Year's resolutions list.

NHS Lincolnshire CCG has issued simple tips to help people stay fit and healthy to boost both physical and mental health in the new year.

After the winter festivities, it is common to feel a bit out of shape after eating or drinking too much.

NHS

To combat this, the CCG is recommending regular exercise, which can help boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy, as well as reducing risk of stress and depression

People who do regular physical activity have a lower risk of coronary heart disease and strokes, and are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

To stay healthy, adults should try to be active daily and aim to achieve at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week through a variety of activities.

Smokers are also urged to make it their resolution to quit.

Half of all long-term smokers die early from smoking-related diseases, including heart disease, lung cancer and chronic bronchitis.

GP practices will be able to provide information about the NHS Stop Smoking Service. Alternatively, visit the NHS Smokefree website, or call the Smokefree National Helpline to speak to a trained adviser on 0300 123 1044.

A final resolution from the NHS Lincolnshire CCG is to cut down on sugar in food and drink.

Eating too much sugar can lead to weight gain, which increases risk of long-term health conditions, such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

People can cut down on sugary fizzy drinks by substituting them for water, lower-fat milks, or sugar-free, diet and no added sugar drinks.

Some packaging uses a colour-coded system that makes it easy to choose foods that are lower in sugar, salt and fat. Look for more ‘greens’ and ‘ambers’ and fewer ‘reds’ in your shopping basket.