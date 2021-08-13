The tragic death of a Grantham mum has been hitting headlines in America this week.

Daniela Espirito Santo, 23, died on April 8, 2020, hours after being assaulted by her boyfriend Julio Jesus in the small flat they shared in Chestnut Grove, Grantham.

He was later cleared of her manslaughter in March 2021. He was jailed for 10 months for assault, after medical experts said they were unable to prove a direct link between the assault and her death.

Daniela Espirito Santo (45460670)

Having been on remand prior to the hearing, the Journal understands that Mr Jesus has since been released from prison.

In a front page article on Tuesday, the New York Times said Ms Santo’s case was “emblematic of Britain’s failure to protect victims of domestic abuse”.

Jane Bradley, UK investigative correspondent for the New York Times, wrote the article, having spent the last year investigating the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on domestic violence cases and in particular Britain’s “crisis” on violence against women.

Friends and family gathered in Wyndham Park to remember Daniela Espirito Santo with a balloon release. (46026590)

The article has had a huge response from people all over the world after sparking outrage into how the devoted mum was treated in the final hours of her life.

The Journal spoke to Jane this week about what it was about Daniela’s tragic story that first prompted her to look into her case in more detail.

She said: “Daniela’s story really stuck out for me from early on. Her story was just so tragic. Here we had a young mum with two small children who was massively let down by those who were meant to be protecting her.

Friends and family gathered in Wyndham Park to remember Daniela Espirito Santo with a balloon release. (46026621)

“When Lincolnshire Police were referred to the IOPC, I knew there might be more to say on the story than had already been allowed to be reported and after speaking to Daniela’s family, I really got the sense of just how let down she had been in the minutes before her death.

“The report stated how Daniela had contacted the police seven times before her death. That’s seven missed opportunities. Seven.”

Jane said that while Daniela’s story is tragic and shocking, it is not unusual.

“I think on a human level that it resonated with so many people across the world. Anyone of us could put themselves in Daniela’s or her family’s shoes,” said Jane.

“I’ve seen transcripts of the phone calls in those final hours of her life and could sense her increased desperation with every call.

“The police handler was so dismissive on her final call. Once he’d established that her boyfriend had left the property, he only stayed on the phone with her for 94 seconds and failed to carry out any of the basic checks.

“He told her to ring 111 but by the time that call connected all they could hear was the sound of her baby crying in the background.

“I have covered a lot of domestic violence cases but Daniela’s story has really stayed with me.

“It’s haunted me.”