Newborn hoglets rescued from Grantham park

Six newborn hoglets have been rescued from a Grantham park last week.

The orphaned hoglets were found by gardeners Ross and Paddy in Dysart Park on Thursday.

The surviving hoglets were referred to Hedgehog Welfare in Grantham before being taken in by Sally Key, one of their hedgehog carers alongside Janet Peto, who runs the rescue centre.

Hoglets found in Dysart Park in Grantham. (48161110)

Janet said: "They are no more than 10 days old and their eyes are not opened yet. After being found by Ross and Paddy in Dysart Park, Grantham, they were brought to us by Wendy Dwyer of Grantham."

The hoglets have been each given a name; Pine, Monkey, Puzzle, Magnolia, Spruce, Poplar and little Spindle, the smallest of them all weighing just 67g.

Sally, who is bottle feeding them around the clock, will continue to care for them until Saturday before they are split into three lots of two for other volunteers to help take care of them.

Hoglets found in Dysart Park in Grantham. (48162311)

Janet added: "Caring for six is far too much for anyone person, especially when you have already had two weeks of disturbed sleep and they are all really slow feeders, but they are super cute."

If you want to help hedgehogs, Sally suggests leaving a shallow dish of water out at night to stop them from getting dehydrated.

Janet Peto has been looking after hedgehogs for over 40 years. She founded Hedgehog Welfare in 1993 and gives talks and training on hog care. For more information, call Janet on 07940 7 14830.