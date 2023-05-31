The newly elected mayor will be opening the mayor’s parlour to the public for coffee mornings.

Councillor Mark Whittington, newly elected Mayor of Grantham, will be holding regular coffee mornings in the parlour to allow people to have a look at artefacts within the parlour.

Coun Whittington said: “As the new Mayor of Grantham I think that it is important that the residents of Grantham should be able to see inside the Mayor’s Parlour to look at all the artefacts and gifts that have been given to the town over the years.

The new Mayor of Grantham Coun Mark Whittington with his wife and Mayoress of Grantham Mary.

“It’s part of the history of Grantham and also that of every resident.”

The first coffee morning will be held on Tuesday, June 13, from 10am until noon at the parloud in the Guildhall, in St Peter’s Hill.

All proceeds raised from the coffee mornings will be donated to two charities from the Mayor’s charity fund.

These include the ARK project for the homeless, run by St. Wulfram’s Church and the Grantham Foodbank.