Newton the Easter bunny to tour Grantham

Grantham’s famous Easter bunny will be setting off on his annual tour of the town this week in the run up to Easter.

Famous around town for helping local causes, this year Newton the bunny will be raising money for a Lincolnshire fire fighter who is battling with an inoperable brain tumour.

Despite rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy Stefan Hawcroft, 29, who worked as a fire fighter in Lincoln, has been told that there are no further treatments available on the NHS and has been given just weeks to live.

Stefan’s devoted family are trying to raise enough money for him to have four sessions of immunotherapy treatment at a clinic in Germany or The Charing Cross Hospital in London.

The fund-raising tours were the brainchild of Tess Sheehy, 47, of Denton Avenue, Grantham.

She said: “Normally we raise money for local causes and for Huntingtower School, where I am on the PTFA, but when my husband, who is also a firefighter, told us about Stefan, we as a school decided that we wanted to do what we could to help.”

The three-day fund-raising tours begin tomorrow (Monday) with Newton aboard a truck and flanked by volunteers including cheerleaders from Grantham-based Lincolnshire Cheer Academy (LCA) Falcons.

Each tour is between 4pm and 7pm, starting on the Monday in the Huntingtower Road area, Alma Park on Tuesday and finishing in the Earlsfield area on Wednesday.

The fund-raising intiative, backed up by the ‘Newton Team’ of helpers, is being supported by several businesses who sponsor egg-shaped boards along the truck, on loan from Colas. This year’s sponsors include Robert Holland Funeral Director, Trade Carpets and Sam Ballaam Motors.

Tess added: “If anyone would like to volunteer to collect donations, please email me at: tess@tessacarter.co.uk.”

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/stefan-hawcroft-the-bravest-man