Next step towards £81m Grantham southern relief road

The county council’s executive has given officers the green light to pursue the necessary legal orders and land acquisitions for the project.

The 3.5km road is being built in three phases and will eventually link the A52 at Somerby Hill to the A1.

The road is designed to improve Grantham’s infrastructure, enable economic growth, reduce congestion in Grantham town centre and improve journey times for traffic travelling east to west, north to south and vice versa.

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “The new road will dramatically improve things in Grantham, both in terms of getting about and the town’s economic future.

“There’s an enormous about of legal paperwork to get through with a road of this size, which can be frustrating at times, but things are moving forward.

“In the meantime, we’re doing everything we can to ensure we can hit the ground running on phase two as soon as everything is in place. And I’ll be pushing to get the new road opened by the end of 2019.”

Phase one of the relief road was completed in August 2016 and saw the creation of a roundabout off the B1174 and a road along Tollmache Road that leads to a second new roundabout.

Preparatory works for phase two are already underway, including hedge clearance and ground surveys, with archaeological investigations now starting on the western side of the A1. Phase two is expected to take 18 months once construction work officially begins.

Initial archaeological investigations have already been completed for phase three.

The project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Homes and Communities Agency and local businesses.

For the latest news on the Grantham Southern Relief Road, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects .