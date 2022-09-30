Health campaigners have welcomed an ‘aspirational’ plan for the NHS - but have questioned how achievable it is given the current staff shortages.

Healthwatch Lincolnshire’s Chief Executive Sarah Fletcher says that Health Secretary Thérèse Coffey’s programme could have a ‘significant impact’ on GP and hospital services.

Under the Government’s new ‘Our Plan for Patients’, there is an expectation for patients to receive a GP appointment within two weeks.

Healthwatch Lincolnshire CEO Sarah Fletcher. (59579911)

It also includes a £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund along with changes to pension rules to retain senior clinicians.

Mr Fletcher said: “Healthwatch Lincolnshire welcome the proposals set out in their new plans and, if achievable, they would make a significant positive impact on delivery of primary, secondary health services, along with adult care services in England.

“With patients everyday sharing with our Healthwatch their concerns about access into GP services, serious lack of access for NHS Dental services, long ambulance delays, even longer waits into hospital diagnostics and to see consultants, along with the need for seamless integration of health and social care services, improvements to all these areas can only be positive.

“However, how achievable these plans are in our current environment with serious workforce shortages, increased demand on services perhaps due to people putting their health ‘on hold’ during Covid, and financial constraints only time will tell, but for some people where their health is deteriorating, or worse still critical, time is not something they have on their side right now.”

According to the British Medical Association there were 46,000 vacant nursing posts and 11,000 medical roles, as of June.